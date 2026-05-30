Maratha quota row: Jarange-Patil starts fast, CM Fadnavis says government positive

After Mahayuti ministers failed to persuade Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw his proposed agitation on Friday, the Maratha quota activist on Saturday began his hunger strike in scorching summer sun. On the other hand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government was ”positive” about the demands of the Maratha community.

On Friday, a government delegation, which included ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Prasad Lad, met Jarange-Patil and urged him not to go ahead with his fast as the government has taken up all his demands. For nearly two hours, they tried to convince the activist.

However, he remained steadfast on going ahead with his fast, which he started this morning on the farmland. Some of the villagers in Antarwali-Sarathi and nearby areas are also fasting along with him. Lying on a cot, Jarange-Patil wore the traditional pheta (headgear) in the blazing sun as he fasted.