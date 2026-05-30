Maratha quota row: Jarange-Patil starts fast, CM Fadnavis says government positive

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After Mahayuti ministers failed to persuade Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw his proposed agitation on Friday, the Maratha quota activist on Saturday began his hunger strike in scorching summer sun. On the other hand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government was ”positive” about the demands of the Maratha community.
On Friday, a government delegation, which included ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Prasad Lad, met Jarange-Patil and urged him not to go ahead with his fast as the government has taken up all his demands. For nearly two hours, they tried to convince the activist.
However, he remained steadfast on going ahead with his fast, which he started this morning on the farmland. Some of the villagers in Antarwali-Sarathi and nearby areas are also fasting along with him. Lying on a cot, Jarange-Patil wore the traditional pheta (headgear) in the blazing sun as he fasted.
During their meeting, Vikhe-Patil and Lad submitted a draft from the government to the activist.
”After the lathi charge at Antarwali-Sarathi, we have seen our mothers and sisters in a pool of blood. Do not think of doing that again. Do not get involved in police lathi-charges. It will be difficult for you in the state,” Jarange-Patil warned the government while speaking to reporters.
Hardening his stance on going ahead with the fast, the activist said, “Talk and find a solution through dialogue. Do not attack; the Maratha community is peaceful.”
As for the activist’s demand for providing information on 5.8 million Kunbhi records, the draft said records are available on all district websites. Citizens can view them online; physical copies will be provided if required.
Regarding the issue of Kunbi caste certificates based on the Hyderabad Gazette, the government draft said the Divisional Commissioner (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) has prepared an SOP, and home visits and special camps will be conducted over the next three months. Action will be taken against negligent officers, the draft said.
Jarange-Patil had also demanded the immediate issuance of caste validity certificates. The government draft said the Divisional Commissioner will review the progress of this work every 15 days.
As for the activist’s demand for implementing the Satara Gazette, the draft said action would be taken after seeking the opinion of the Advocate General.
The activist has also demanded a separate ministry for the Maratha community, but the government said steps to establish a “Maratha Reservation Cell” will be taken within the next month.
Regarding the demand for financial assistance to the heirs of those who died during the protest, the government said assistance has already been provided to 275 out of 306 families. The remaining 31 will receive aid within 15 days.
On the demand to take action for the immediate distribution of Kunbi certificates, the government said helplines will be set up at district collectors’ offices within eight days to assist in record searching and certificate applications.
The activist had also demanded a review of the functioning of village-level committees. To this, the government said tehsildars will review the work of the committees (formed on Sep 2, 2025) every 15 days.
On Jarange-Patil’s demand, the government said the Justice Shinde Committee will be granted a one-year extension.
Reacting to Jarange-Patil’s comments, Chief Minister Fadnavis said his government works positively and “does not make communities fight against each other”. The government makes decisions in the interest of the community. It operates within the bounds of the Constitution and court directives. We are not taking away the reservation of one community to give to another. The OBC community should not fear; no injustice will be done to them.”