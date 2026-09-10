On Amruta Fadnavis’s dinner invite, Jarange Patil’s ‘battlefield’ response

Amruta Fadnavis's dinner invitation comes amid Jarange’s sharp criticism of the Maharashtra Government over the Maratha quota issue.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Manoj Jarange Amruta Fadnavis dinner invite, Manoj Jarange-Patil, Amruta Fadnavis, Maratha quota protest, Kunbi certificates, Maratha reservation, Manoj Jarange hunger strike, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Bhaubeej, Maharashtra Maratha agitation, Maratha quota, Indian Express newsJarange Patil has accused the government of failing to implement the assurances given during last year’s agitation. (File Photo)
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Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Thursday turned down a dinner invitation from Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he would accept it only on Bhaubeej as he remains focused on his 13-day hunger strike demanding Kunbi certificates for the Maratha community.

On Wednesday, Amruta Fadnavis said Manoj Jarange “is like a brother to me” and invited him for dinner.

“A sister has offered the invite, hasn’t she? We will definitely go. But while a brother is out on the battlefield leading a protest, a sister shouldn’t invite him for dinner,” Jarange told reporters in Antarwali-Sarati.

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“One shouldn’t get distracted during a hunt. A sister should think about this carefully. I will come over for dinner on Bhaubeej (a traditional festival celebrating the brother-sister bond). Sister should invite us for Bhaubeej, and we will visit bringing a traditional saree-choli gift,” he said, referring to a festival celebrating the bond between a brother and sister.

Also Read | Why Maratha quota push is testing BJP’s OBC strategy in Maharashtra

Her offer has come at a time when the activist has been attacking Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and ministers like Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Sanjay Shirsat, and Uday Samant, holding them responsible for ruining the lives of the Maratha community members.

“Earlier, I used respectful language. For three years, I spoke positively about Eknath Shinde. Now, people are speaking on behalf of their political parties rather than their caste and community. My relationship with Eknath Shinde deteriorated because of Minister Sanjay Shirsat,” he said.

“Words are chosen based on a person’s behaviour. Hence, such language is necessary. Both the chief minister and deputy chief minister have made a mistake. Therefore, I will speak out—I will stand with my community, not with any party.”

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Jarange has already said that no government delegation will visit Antarwali-Sarati.

‘Personal attacks on Shinde incorrect’

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena condemned Jarange over his criticism of Shinde.

“Manoj Jarange using singular, informal language for Eknath Shinde has not gone down well with anyone in the Maratha community. As supporters of Shinde Saheb, we certainly do not appreciate it. Over the past two days, young Marathas have called and messaged, expressing that the political turn the Maratha agitation is taking due to direct personal attacks on Eknath Shinde is incorrect,” Sena Minister Shambhuraj Desai said.

Also Read | ‘They should not get suspicious’: How Jarange plans to mobilise Marathas to Mumbai

“As part of the administration, I reaffirm that we are making every effort to fulfil our promises to Manoj Jarange, but the broader Maratha community dislikes the criticism aimed at Shinde Saheb. Hence, I request Jarange not to do this going forward,” he added.

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Desai said the government had kept its word to Jarange by making extensive efforts to trace Kunbi records. As a result, nearly 375,000 to 400,000 people have received Kunbi certificates so far.

He said the government also raised the funding limit for the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crore and fulfilled its commitments on hostels and overseas education concessions.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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