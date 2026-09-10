On Amruta Fadnavis’s dinner invite, Jarange Patil’s ‘battlefield’ response

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Thursday turned down a dinner invitation from Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he would accept it only on Bhaubeej as he remains focused on his 13-day hunger strike demanding Kunbi certificates for the Maratha community.

On Wednesday, Amruta Fadnavis said Manoj Jarange “is like a brother to me” and invited him for dinner.

“A sister has offered the invite, hasn’t she? We will definitely go. But while a brother is out on the battlefield leading a protest, a sister shouldn’t invite him for dinner,” Jarange told reporters in Antarwali-Sarati.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“One shouldn’t get distracted during a hunt. A sister should think about this carefully. I will come over for dinner on Bhaubeej (a traditional festival celebrating the brother-sister bond). Sister should invite us for Bhaubeej, and we will visit bringing a traditional saree-choli gift,” he said, referring to a festival celebrating the bond between a brother and sister.

Also Read | Why Maratha quota push is testing BJP’s OBC strategy in Maharashtra

Her offer has come at a time when the activist has been attacking Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and ministers like Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Sanjay Shirsat, and Uday Samant, holding them responsible for ruining the lives of the Maratha community members.

“Earlier, I used respectful language. For three years, I spoke positively about Eknath Shinde. Now, people are speaking on behalf of their political parties rather than their caste and community. My relationship with Eknath Shinde deteriorated because of Minister Sanjay Shirsat,” he said.

“Words are chosen based on a person’s behaviour. Hence, such language is necessary. Both the chief minister and deputy chief minister have made a mistake. Therefore, I will speak out—I will stand with my community, not with any party.”

Story continues below this ad

Jarange has already said that no government delegation will visit Antarwali-Sarati.

‘Personal attacks on Shinde incorrect’

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena condemned Jarange over his criticism of Shinde.

“Manoj Jarange using singular, informal language for Eknath Shinde has not gone down well with anyone in the Maratha community. As supporters of Shinde Saheb, we certainly do not appreciate it. Over the past two days, young Marathas have called and messaged, expressing that the political turn the Maratha agitation is taking due to direct personal attacks on Eknath Shinde is incorrect,” Sena Minister Shambhuraj Desai said.

“As part of the administration, I reaffirm that we are making every effort to fulfil our promises to Manoj Jarange, but the broader Maratha community dislikes the criticism aimed at Shinde Saheb. Hence, I request Jarange not to do this going forward,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Desai said the government had kept its word to Jarange by making extensive efforts to trace Kunbi records. As a result, nearly 375,000 to 400,000 people have received Kunbi certificates so far.

He said the government also raised the funding limit for the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crore and fulfilled its commitments on hostels and overseas education concessions.