Mann Deshi Foundation scripts a success story in rural healthcare via PPP

MANN DESHI Foundation’s experience with public private partnership during Covid management has not only brought a new dimension to rural healthcare, but it also can serve as a template for emulation in other parts. The report of the Foundation, which was released by state Health Minister Rajesh Tope in Mumbai, stressed on the need for better healthcare in rural areas.

Like other parts of the country, Mann taluka, in Satara district, saw the emergence of Covid-19 in 2020. While the initial phase did not reach the rural parts, the second and the more deadly Delta wave had reached Mann taluka with full force. A crumbling rural hospital with its acute lack of basic infrastructure and trained manpower were some of the many obstacles they had to face. MDF, with its vast grassroots-level network and years of work with rural micro finance helped them get into the healthcare sector.

The rural hospital in Gondhawale Khurd was the largest hospital in the area but was understaffed and ill-equipped to handle the pandemic. MDF decided to step in and run the hospital with HSBC India and Cipla Foundation as private partners. The district administrator of Satara agreed to allow this initiative.