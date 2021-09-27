Manmohan Singh played key role in shaping India’s economy, says Minister Satej Patil

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s sagacious leadership guided India through times of adversity and it has been unmatched in the country and in the world, Minister of State for Home, Information and Technology and senior Congress leader Satej Patil said on Sunday.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to the architect of the modern Indian economy, our former PM Hon. Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His sagacious leadership which guided India through times of adversity is still unmatched in the country and in the world. God may give him Long And Healthy Life,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Patil said that Singh changed India’s economy to the extent that the five years of his term as the finance minister could be termed as Manmohan era. Patil said the octogenarian still has his ears to the ground and can sense the pulse of the common man. “His suggestions to the Narendra Modi government in April this year over the ways to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination were testimony of it. He was one of the few leaders to give an earful to the Centre and suggested rational ways to contain the spread of the pandemic when the second wave was at its peak in the country,” Patil said.

“An economist, academic and politician, Mr Singh, who is entering in 90th year of his age on September 27, will be known in history for the economic reforms during his stint as the Finance Minister of the country between 1991 and 1996. His achievements as the Finance Minister and then the Prime Minister get underlined and glorified multi-fold today,” Patil said.

“Even during his term as Prime Minister, Singh continued to encourage growth in the Indian market and ensured success. During his stint as Prime Minister, with P Chidambaram at the helm of the Finance Ministry, the Indian economy grew with an 8-9% growth rate. In 2007, India achieved its highest GDP growth rate of 9% and became the second fastest growing major economy in the world,” he added.