Manjusha Nagpure elected unopposed as Pune mayor after NCP, Congress withdraw nominations

Manjusha Nagpure is a third-time corporator who was elected unopposed in the recent elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneFeb 9, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Mayor Manjusha NagpureManjusha Nagpure, 46, was first elected as a PMC corporator in 2012.
The BJP’s Manjusha Nagpure was declared elected unopposed as mayor of Pune city after NCP corporator Sheetal Sawanr and Congress corporator Ashwini Landge withdrew from the election fray on Monday.

It is after a gap of four years that the Pune Municipal Corporation will have a mayor, as the election had been postponed over legal issues since the previous term ended in 2022.

“Manjusha Nagpure is being declared elected as mayor of Pune,” said District Collector Jitendra Dudi, the officer designated to hold mayoral election. The mayor post is reserved for a woman corporator from the general category.

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar appealed to the NCP and the Congress to withdraw their nominations to pave the way for a unanimous election so that an immediate condolence meet could be held for Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi, both of whom passed away in January. Both parties agreed to this and their candidates withdrew from the mayoral election.

Nagpure, 46, an MBA hailing from a family of staunch RSS supporters, is a third-time corporator who was elected unopposed in the recent elections to the PMC.

Nagpure was first elected to the PMC as a corporator in 2012 from the Anandnagar area on Sinhagad Road. In the January 15, 2026, civic elections, she was elected unopposed from the Suncity-Manikbaug ward on Sinhagad Road.
Nagpure was preferred over other frontrunners, four-time corporator Varsha Tapkir and three-time corporator Mansi Deshpande. Incidentally, Nagpure represents a ward that is part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, represented by NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule. The BJP has been trying hard to win the constituency.

Nagpure’s husband Deepak is a BJP office-bearer. Nagpure is among the highly educated PMC corporators. The couple have a business with major income coming from the leasing of commercial property. Her overall assets are worth Rs 3.22 crore.

Nagpure completed her undergraduate studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University in 1999 and earned her Master’s in Business Administration from ICFAI University in 2021. She was working with an IT firm but quit the job to contest civic elections at her family’s insistence. She is the mother of two children aged 17 years and five years, respectively.

During her election campaign, Nagpure said she would work to resolve Pune’s traffic woes by improving traffic signals, widening roads, and strengthening the PMPML bus service.

Representing the flood-prone area of Sinhagad Road, Nagpure said she planned to construct a retaining wall alongside the Mutha river and establish a flood alert system for early warning, adding that she also wanted to push the river improvement and beautification project undertaken by the PMC.

Nagpure had also talked about the Swachh Ward, Beautiful Ward concept for the city to tackle the dumping of waste in open areas. She said she would work towards upgrading civic hospitals and introducing digital education in schools run by the civic body.

