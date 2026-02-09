Manjusha Nagpure elected unopposed as Pune mayor after NCP, Congress withdraw nominations

The BJP’s Manjusha Nagpure was declared elected unopposed as mayor of Pune city after NCP corporator Sheetal Sawanr and Congress corporator Ashwini Landge withdrew from the election fray on Monday.

It is after a gap of four years that the Pune Municipal Corporation will have a mayor, as the election had been postponed over legal issues since the previous term ended in 2022.

“Manjusha Nagpure is being declared elected as mayor of Pune,” said District Collector Jitendra Dudi, the officer designated to hold mayoral election. The mayor post is reserved for a woman corporator from the general category.

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar appealed to the NCP and the Congress to withdraw their nominations to pave the way for a unanimous election so that an immediate condolence meet could be held for Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi, both of whom passed away in January. Both parties agreed to this and their candidates withdrew from the mayoral election.