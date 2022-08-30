Manipal Hospitals opens 250-bed specialty hospital in Pune’s Baner

Manipal Hospitals has opened its new 250-bed specialty hospital spread across 3.55-lakh sqft area at Pune’s Baner, said the hospital management Tuesday. The hospital is aesthetically and functionally aligned and is one of the largest private hospitals in the city.

The newly-built hospital is easily accessible being located on the main Baner – Mahalunge Road.

The new facility in Baner is the 28th hospital in the network. It has a state-of-the-art modern infrastructure with cutting-edge medical technologies for clinical services. It has 61 ICU beds, four bone marrow transplant suites, seven modular operation theatres, the most advanced imaging services, high-precision radiation oncology, and a cath lab.

“The hospital offers multiple specialties that include neurosciences, onco-sciences, cardiac sciences, renal sciences, gastrointestinal sciences, orthopedics and joint replacement, and critical care. The new hospital will have full-time dedicated consultants from different specialties to provide the best-in-class expertise to the patients,” according to a statement.

Dr. Viju Rajan, hospital director, said, “Manipal Hospitals, Baner, aims to cater to the wide population of Pune and nearby districts for health ailments, no matter whether it is a normal routine health check-up or a very specific or niche services like a transplant or cancer surgery. As we have started our services, patients will now be able to book appointments for consultations with our doctors through our app, website, and call centres. Equipped with modern facilities along with highly experienced doctors and trained staff, we look forward to offering a unique healthcare experience to the people of Pune.”

