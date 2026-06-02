Multivitamins, modified diets, and foggers: How this leopard rescue centre is caring for 2 ageing big cats

Rescued from human-leopard conflict situations in Maharashtra in 2016, Vishnu and Guru enjoy specialised long-term care at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readPuneJun 2, 2026 02:45 PM IST
Leopards rescue Junnar MaharashtraApproximately 17 years old, Vishnu is known for his strict routines and shy personality. He spends his days running through his enclosure and his nights resting atop his favourite wooden platform.
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From specially designed enclosures and modified diets to continuous health check-ups and a regular dose of multivitamins, the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Maharashtra has pulled out all the stops for its veteran residents—Vishnu and Guru, two male leopards who have completed a decade at the Junnar facility.

Rescued from human-wildlife conflict situations in 2016, the leopards have been under the long-term care of the Maharashtra Forest Department and rescue organisation Wildlife SOS.

“Vishnu and Guru’s lives at the centre highlight the importance of long-term rehabilitation for animals affected by conflict,” says Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Forest Division, adding that the forest department’s partnership with Wildlife SOS reflects a shared commitment to addressing human-wildlife conflict through science-based management, rescue, and long-term rehabilitation.

Vishnu arrived from Khamundi village, followed by Guru from Dingore village, both as adult leopards after repeated conflict incidents. Due to their history, returning them to the wild was not considered a viable option, highlighting the increasing pressure on leopard habitats across Maharashtra as forests continue to shrink and human settlements expand.

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Now approximately 17 years old, Vishnu is known for his strict routines and shy personality. He spends his days running energetically through his enclosure and his nights resting atop his favourite wooden platform. Guru, approximately 16, is far bolder and commanding, often seen patrolling his enclosure, scent-marking and scratching logs, before indulging in his favourite post-meal ritual.

“Since their relocation, they have been maintained in a protected facility under continuous care and supervision. With advancing age, their physical condition has gradually declined, and management practices have been adapted accordingly,” Rajhans explains.

“Their enclosures are designed with environmental enrichment features such as natural vegetation and shaded areas, and cooling systems, including foggers, are used to mitigate heat stress. Due to age-related dental wear and reduced bite strength, their diet is modified to include softer, easily consumable food items. The animals are also subjected to regular veterinary examinations to monitor their overall health and well-being,” she adds.

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Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, says that Vishnu’s and Guru’s journeys reflect the reality of increasing human-leopard conflict across India. “These are animals that could not be returned to the wild, and providing them with long-term care, safety and dignity remains our responsibility,” he adds.

Leopards Junnar rescue Maharashtra Guru, approximately 16 years old, is bold and commanding. He is often seen patrolling his enclosure, before indulging in his favourite post-meal ritual.

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary of Wildlife SOS, adds that what stands out most, watching Vishnu and Guru over the years, is how they have distinct personalities. “One is so devoted to his routine and the other fearless and confident. Over time, our team has learnt to understand their individual needs and ensure they receive the highest standard of care,” Seshamani observes.

As ageing big cats, both leopards now receive specialised geriatric care, including multivitamin supplements, regular veterinary monitoring and assessments for age-related conditions such as joint mobility and dental health.

Escalating conflict

The leopard crisis in the Junnar Forest Division has intensified over the years, with both rescue numbers and human fatalities rising across the Manchar, Otur, Shirur and Junnar ranges. Forest department data in the last six months show that at least 175 leopards were rescued in the division, with the highest concentration in Shirur (75).

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Meanwhile, there have been 56 fatalities since 2001. Of these, 21 people died in the last two years due to the human-leopard conflict.

Also Read | Leopard corridor in Delhi? New plan proposes major overhaul for Asola Bhatti

The Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, which was established by the Maharashtra Forest Department in collaboration with Wildlife SOS to provide long-term care and shelter to leopards orphaned, injured or displaced due to human-wildlife conflict, currently has the capacity to house 90 leopards.

According to Rajhans, efforts are underway to expand the facility to accommodate an additional 46 leopards. “Twenty leopards have already been transferred to the Vantara Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre in Jamnagar, and another 30 are scheduled to be moved there. We have also received requests from zoos across the country, including those in Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh, and plan to send at least 17 leopards to these facilities. Until these transfers take place, the leopards are being housed in cages at smaller locations,” explains Rajhans.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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