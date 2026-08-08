The poet who is looking at Sanskrit from a contemporary lens

When Mani Rao visits a bookstore, her eyes scanning shelves for her own titles, she usually finds them in the religion section. It amuses and mildly frustrates her. Her English translations of Sanskrit classics, she says, are meant to bring these works back into the realm of literature rather than leave them treated only as sacred texts.

“People are happy to read Homer. Do we consider the Odyssey a religious text because it has gods and humans interacting with one another? There are characters who are the sons and daughters of a god and a human,” says Rao.

On Sunday (August 9), Rao will speak at a session, “What Words Hold: The Subtleties of Poetry”, at the Pune International Centre. The event is being held in collaboration with The Word Bookshop. She will talk about how the reverence with which Sanskrit texts are often approached can make readers forget to engage with them as literature.