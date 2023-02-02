scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Two ‘mangalsutra’ snatchers arrested in Pune

The probe revealed the two accused committed ten chain snatchings in different parts of the city in the last few months.

mangalsutra snatch case, indian expressA press release stated that they mainly snatched “mangalsutra (marriage chains)” of women. (File)

The Pune city police have arrested two youths specialising in snatching mangalsutra (marriage chains). The police identified the accused as Dnyneshwar alias Mauli Chavan, 20, of Mantarwadi and Raju Dengale, 19, of Katraj.

Acting on a tip-off to policemen Rahul Olekar, Shivaji Kshirsagar and Amol Patil, a team of the Sinhagad Road police station laid a trap and nabbed the two accused on Suncity Road Wednesday.

The probe revealed the two accused committed ten chain snatchings in different parts of the city in the last few months. They robbed gold chains from three women in January itself.

More from Pune

A press release stated that they mainly snatched “mangalsutra (marriage chains)” of women. Assistant police inspector Sachin Nikam is investigating the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 10:52 IST
Next Story

Remove misleading material on eligibility for admission from website, Delhi High Court tells DU

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close