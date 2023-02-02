Two ‘mangalsutra’ snatchers arrested in Pune

The Pune city police have arrested two youths specialising in snatching mangalsutra (marriage chains). The police identified the accused as Dnyneshwar alias Mauli Chavan, 20, of Mantarwadi and Raju Dengale, 19, of Katraj.

Acting on a tip-off to policemen Rahul Olekar, Shivaji Kshirsagar and Amol Patil, a team of the Sinhagad Road police station laid a trap and nabbed the two accused on Suncity Road Wednesday.

The probe revealed the two accused committed ten chain snatchings in different parts of the city in the last few months. They robbed gold chains from three women in January itself.

A press release stated that they mainly snatched “mangalsutra (marriage chains)” of women. Assistant police inspector Sachin Nikam is investigating the case.