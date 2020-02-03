Mandatory NOC from Defence Ministry: 41 Pune Municipal Corporation projects stuck

Last year, area near the NDA and the Air Force Station had seen a sharp decline in new building proposals. (File photo) Last year, area near the NDA and the Air Force Station had seen a sharp decline in new building proposals. (File photo)

As many as 41 projects of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are stuck due to the Union government’s decision of making No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Defence Ministry mandatory for construction in restricted area around airports as per the upgraded maps.

In a communication to the PMC in 2018, the Air Force Station at Lohegaon had submitted an upgraded colour-coded zoning map of the Air Force Station and the National Defence Academy (NDA). Accordingly, the civic body has to use the map to determine which new building proposals need NoCs from the Defence Ministry and the Survey of India.

As per the government rules, NOCs are required for the construction of a building in the “red zone” — six km stretch on both sides of an airstrip — 18 km of the “funnel zone” near the airfield, and if the building is over 627-metre high in the city. There are two airstrips in Pune — at the Air Force Station in Lohegaon and the other at the NDA.

Some of the projects started by the civic body prior to the Centre’s 2018 decision include construction of sports complex, library, training centre for women self-help groups, recreation centre, fire stations, school, yoga centre, markets, gymnasium, skill development centre, cultural hall and police station.

“The construction work of these buildings was started before the Union government decision. However, the PMC need to give plinth certificate for these buildings before allowing further construction, but due to the Centre’s decision, the same cannot be given without an NOC from the Defence Ministry as the projects fall in the restricted development area as per upgraded maps,” said a civic officer.

These buildings fall in the newly-designated restricted area, the officer said, adding that the construction work has been put on hold in want of the NOC.

“The PMC has already applied for NOCs for 41 projects at the Defence Ministry office in Gujarat. The PMC has suggested changes in the upgraded maps and if those are accepted, about 90 per cent of the held-up projects will automatically get clearance,” said Prashant Waghmare, city engineer of PMC.

Last year, area near the NDA and the Air Force Station had seen a sharp decline in new building proposals. The instructions of the Defence Ministry, forwarded to the PMC, stated that the civic body can allow construction activity in the “restricted areas” only if they match the criterion set by the Survey of India and have the NOC.

