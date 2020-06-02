Manchar panchayat first in Maharashtra with e-commerce platform for essential services

The app has curated farmers who have market-ready produce like vegetables and fruits. (Source: File Photo) The app has curated farmers who have market-ready produce like vegetables and fruits. (Source: File Photo)

In March, the gram panchayat of Manchar in Ambegaon had become the first village in Pune district to allow residents to order essential items via phone. Now, Manchar has become the first gram panchayat in Maharashtra to launch its own e-commerce platform, which will allow residents to order produce and essential services from home.

Datta Ganjale, sarpanch of Manchar, told The Indian Express that this initiative is their way of ‘living with coronavirus’ till a vaccine is developed.

The app, which can be downloaded at digitalmancharcity.com, has mapped more than 7,000 small and big shops in the area. The app has also curated farmers who have market-ready produce like vegetables and fruits, which can be ordered directly. “Manchar, with a population of over 18,000, can produce a ready market for them. We have also listed various service providers like plumbers, electricians, and car mechanics,” he said.

Located 60 km away from Pune, Manchar employed youths to home deliver goods. Through this and similar measures, Manchar largely managed to keep the virus at bay although lately, Ambegaon taluka has seen cases, mostly from people who have returned to their villages from urban centres like Pune or Mumbai.

“By now, it is clear that the virus is not going away soon. With a vaccine still a distant dream, the only way forward is to make a slight adjustment in our lifestyles,” said Ganjale. The digital platform will allow residents to order liquor also.

Manchar’s residents had earlier advocated the use of umbrellas to ensure social distancing norms are followed when outdoors.

