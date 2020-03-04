MANAV: In six months, 3,000 city college students skilled in disease info curation

Under this initiative, the training is being jointly spearheaded by Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) and Persistent Systems in Pune and many other cities across India. (File) Under this initiative, the training is being jointly spearheaded by Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) and Persistent Systems in Pune and many other cities across India. (File)

Close TO 3,000 students from various city-based colleges have completed training in annotation and curation of human disease information from available scientific literature.

This ongoing activity is part of MANAV — Human Atlas programme — launched by Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in May last year. Under this initiative, the training is being jointly spearheaded by Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) and Persistent Systems in Pune and many other cities across India.

“Numerous outreach programmes have been conducted and five workshops have organised under this programme. We have trained close to 3,000 students, who have curated information on acne and wound healing. Some curations were completed using limited number of research articles or published papers,” said Jyotsna Jotshi from NCCS.

In case of information gathered for acne, 16 published works were referred to and the MANAV team managed to erect a map of cell-level behaviour of the disease.

“This map is a network that was created using the curated information. This will be readily available at the time of creating visualisations and imaging, which is planned in the near future,” said another NCCS-based associate.

The beta version of the software was recently developed and will soon be available on the public domain for students and participating colleges.

“For students who have completed their training, data too will be made available, which can be accessed from remote locations, soon,” Jotshi said.

The Rs 13-crore project is being shared by IISER and NCCS and within the first six months, a total of 78 faculty members and 44 reviewers from across India have taken part in the programme.

