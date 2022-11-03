Manas Rang theatre festival from Nov 5

The organisers have also decided to institute Manas Rang fellowships. (file)

‘Manas Rang Natya Mahotsav’, a theatre festival dedicated to mental health issues, will be held on November 5 to coincide with Marathi Theatre Day.

Dr Hamid Dabholkar, founder of Satara-based NGO Parivartan Trust, and son of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, said the Manas Rang method of communication has been well received and culturally acceptable. The festival will be held at The Box – Pune’s first black box theatre that offers an unique experience. The organisers have also decided to

institute Manas Rang fellowships.