Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Manas Rang theatre festival from Nov 5

The festival will be held at The Box – Pune's first black box theatre that offers an unique experience. The organisers have also decided to institute Manas Rang fellowships. 

‘Manas Rang Natya Mahotsav’, a theatre festival dedicated to mental health issues, will be held on November 5 to coincide with Marathi Theatre Day.

Dr Hamid Dabholkar, founder of Satara-based NGO Parivartan Trust, and son of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, said the Manas Rang method of communication has been well received and culturally acceptable. The festival will be held at The Box – Pune’s first black box theatre that offers an unique experience. The organisers have also decided to
institute Manas Rang fellowships.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 01:40:44 am
