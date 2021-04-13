AFMC, NIMHANS launch mobile app for mental wellbeing

The pilot version of the app named MANAS Mitra ( Mental health And Normalcy Augmentation System ) was launched virtually by Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India.

The pilot version of a mobile-based health application, named MANAS Mitra (Mental health And Normalcy Augmentation System), was launched Tuesday. The app, meant to be a guide especially for mental health was launched virtually by Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India.

A mission-mode initiative led by the Office of the PSA, MANAS Mitra is a joint venture by Pune-based Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru. The application has been developed by the Bengaluru centre of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

The pandemic has forced people to spend more time on screen and with little feedback available, there are issues of health being raised, shared Prof K Vijay Raghavan.

On the app development, the PSA said, “The app must be integrated with the public health schemes like the National Health Mission, Poshan Abhiyan, Sanjeevani and others so that it is used widely. Besides, the application must be made multi-lingual.”

Though the app is still to undergo its field trial stage and is not available for public use as yet, it will be a platform catering to the overall wellness of people of all age groups and genders who can access it from their own comfort.

“The application can be used for a person’s overall wellbeing and is supported with teleconsultation, especially for mental health-related problems. There will be health tracking done and all data records will be maintained, which will help users during future consultations. Such interventions can help policy developers in understanding the health of the users,” SD Sudarsan, Executive Director, CDAC- Bengaluru told The Indian Express.

The current version has identified two age groups — ages 15 to 20 termed as Mann-Marg and ages 20 to 35 termed as YoungISTAN. And over the next 100 days, field trials will be carried out to validate the application.

“Each age group has its unique problems and issues. In later phases, will plan to cover transgenders on this platform,” said Sudarsan.