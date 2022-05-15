Managers, owners of pubs booked for ‘operating past midnight, serving hookah’

The Social Security Cell of the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has taken action against three pubs and bars that were allegedly operating past midnight Sunday and another that was serving hookah, banned in the state since 2018, to customers.

Since the lifting of all Coivd-related restrictions, restaurants and bars in Pune are allowed to open till midnight. After receiving multiple complaints about establishments continuing to operate well past midnight, a drive was launched by the Social Security Cell.

Officials from the cell have taken action against three pubs and bars in Mundhwa, Kondhwa and Yerawada. Cases have been registered against their owners and managers under Maharashtra Police Act.

In another action, officials raided a pub Kalyaninagar were hookah was being served. Police have seized six hookah pots and booked the managers and owner of the establishment.

Serving hookah was banned in Maharashtra in 2018 after the state government amended the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act.