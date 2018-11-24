Pune: Manager with aviation firm loses Rs 37 lakh in online fraud

A 37-year-old woman working for an aviation company has been cheated of Rs 37 lakh by online fraudsters in what the police said was an “advanced fee scam”.

An FIR has been registered at the Vimantal police station after a preliminary inquiry by the cyber crime cell of Pune police.

The woman works as a manager in the city office of an aviation company.

It all began after she came in contact with a man on Instagram. The police said that the woman and the fraudster started communicating in the first week of September, first on Instagram and subsequently on other platforms, including instant messaging. In these chats, the suspect made her believe that he lived in the UK and showed interest in investing in India. On September 10, the suspect sent her a London-New Delhi ticket, saying he was coming to India.

The complainant later received a call from a woman, saying she was a Customs officer from New Delhi, and told her that they had with them a foreign national who had come to India without following due procedures and had, in his possession, valuables and foreign currency. The caller told the complainant that the foreign currency he had could be transferred into her bank account.

The complainant was made to deposit different sums on various fake pretexts like ‘anti-drug’ clearances, ‘terrorist form’, arrangements for the man’s accommodation, ‘upgrading’ complainant’s bank account and currency transfer fees, among others. The complainant was asked to transfer Rs 33.5 lakh over a period of around two weeks into nine different bank accounts. She approached the police after she realised she had been cheated.

Inspector (Crime) Ramesh Sathe, who is probing the case, said, “It is a case of advance fee scam where the complainant was promised large sums and money was taken from her on various pretexts. We have launched a probe into the social media accounts, phone numbers and bank accounts used by the suspects.”