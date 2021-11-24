Manager of credit society killed as robbers open fire in Pune

The manager of a cooperative credit society was killed as two robbers opened fire in Junnar taluka of Pune on Wednesday afternoon. The robbers have escaped with cash amounting to around Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

Pune rural police said that the incident took place at Anant Gramin Sahakari Patsanstha, a non-agriculture cooperative credit society located at Junnar, around 110 kilometres from Pune city.

Police said that two persons wearing helmets barged into the office of the credit society at around 1.30 pm and threatened the staffers present with a firearm. The duo demanded that cash should be handed over to them and when the staffers refused, they opened fire.

Rajendra Bhor, the 52-year-old manager of the credit society, sustained injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The robbers escaped with cash amounting to around Rs 2 lakh.

Top brass from Pune rural police later rushed to the spot. Multiple teams have been formed carry out a probe, the police said.