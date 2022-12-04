Management student in Pune forced to strip, molested by fellow students who accuse her of theft

A 25-year-old management student from Haryana was accused of theft, allegedly forced to strip, and molested by her fellow students in Pune, said the city police who have launched a probe. The accused also forced the diploma student to transfer money to them online by threatening to report her to the police.

The incident took place on the night of October 17 at a rented apartment of the students, said the police. The case was referred to the Pune city police Saturday by the Haryana Police after the woman approached a police station in her hometown recently. In her complaint with the Haryana Police, the student named five fellow students, including two women.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant used to live with the two accused women students in rented accommodation. On October 16, suspecting that some valuables were being stolen, the complainant shifted to another apartment in the same residential society. The next night, the two accused women came to her new apartment with three other male fellow students.

The complainant said in the FIR the accused started throwing punches at her as they restrained her. They also searched her bags, forced her to remove her clothes to frisk her, and molested her, according to her complaint.

The accused demanded Rs 2 lakh and threatened to report her to the police and circulate her video. They told her that no one would be able to help her once the police nabbed her as her parents stayed far away. The complainant said, fearing the worst, she made an online transfer of Rs 50,000 to one of the suspects and gave them cash worth Rs 30,000, according to the FIR.

The accused also allegedly took away the complainant’s laptop and other electronic devices. They continued threatening her after which she approached the police station in Haryana, the FIR stated.