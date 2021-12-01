Man from Zambia who reached Pune via Mumbai tests positive for Covid

A 60-year-old man who returned from Zambia to Pune via Mumbai has been kept in home quarantine after he tested positive for Covid-19. The man availed a taxi but the driver has tested negative for the virus.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief medical officer, PMC, said his sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing to check for the Omicron variant and the report will arrive after seven days.

“He had reached the city 11 days back when he had abdominal pain and had vomited but is now stable,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer, PMC.

Pune health authorities are also identifying passengers who returned to the city after international travel from November 11-26.

According to Dr Bharati, there were 1,126 international travellers who had arrived at the Mumbai airport between November 11 and 26. Authorities said they were waiting for the list from the state health authorities to trace those who travelled to Pune.