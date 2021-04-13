Man with fake medical degree, changed identity arrested for running hospital with Covid ward: Pune police

A First Information Report in the case has been filed at Ranjangaon MIDC police station. Police will try to ascertain whether he had any accomplices in this crime.

THE Pune Rural police have arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly used a fake medical degree and different identity to run a ‘multi-specialty’ hospital. The man, identified as Mehboob Farukh Shaikh (31), had been running a 22-bed hospital at Shirur in Pune district for the last two years. He has also been running a Covid ward for some time.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Pune Rural Police had received information from a doctor in Shirur about a person with changed identity who had been running the hospital. A team from the LCB found a person who went by the name Dr Mahesh Patil and claimed to have an MBBS degree. The probe later revealed that ‘Dr Mahesh Patil’ was actually Mehboob Shaikh, who hailed from Pirburhan Nagar in Nanded district. He was later placed under arrest.

Police have recovered a fake medical degree and a forged Aadhaar card from Shaikh, who ran the ‘Morya Multispecialty Hospital’. The patients were treated by at least four doctors who used to visit the hospital.

Senior Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of the LCB said, “Our probe has revealed that Shaikh worked as a compounder at a hospital in Nanded district, where he is believed to have learnt some basic skills. He has been running this hospital since the last two years, with a changed identity and a forged medical degree. We are now probing how he managed to get the fake degree and the Aadhaar card. We have also come to know that he was running a Covid ward in this hospital for some time.”

A First Information Report in the case has been filed at Ranjangaon MIDC police station. Police will try to ascertain whether he had any accomplices in this crime. Investigation has also revealed that Shaikh had taken Rs 17 lakh from the doctor based on whose information police zeroed in on him. The money was taken for the running of the multispecialty hospital. The treatment of patients at the hospital in the past will also be scrutinised.