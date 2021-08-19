Man who ‘set himself on fire’ near Pune Police Commissionerate succumbs to burn injuries

A man in his early 40s, who had allegedly set himself on fire and then tried to enter the premises of Pune Police Commissionerate on Wednesday morning, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Thursday evening.

The preliminary police probe had revealed that the man, Suresh Pingle, was reportedly seeking a police clearance certificate which he was unable to get because of three cases registered against him.

Senior Inspector Yashwant Gawari, in-charge of Bundgarden police station, said, “Pingle succumbed to his burn injuries at 6 pm while being treated at a private hospital. If his family approaches us, we will record their statement and conduct an inquiry.”

Pingle, who had been working for a defence establishment in Pune on contract basis, was seeking police clearance, also known as character certificate, as the establishment had sought one from him.