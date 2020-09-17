Man who recovered from Covid found hanging, cops suspect suicide

Police suspect that the man, Sandip Bhosale (45), committed suicide due to depression after his father died of Covid-19 recently. (Representational)

A person who was home quarantined after recovering from Covid-19 was found hanging at his residence in Padmavati area on Wednesday morning.

Police suspect that the man, Sandip Bhosale (45), committed suicide due to depression after his father died of Covid-19 recently.

Bhosale, who had also tested positive for the infection, recovered from it and was asked to quarantine himself. He had shifted his family members to another place and was living alone. When his brother went to his house to give him breakfast on Wednesday morning, he found that Sandip had hanged himself, said police.

A case of accidental death has been filed at the Sahkarnagar police station.

