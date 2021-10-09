Pune: Man who attacked, robbed woman labourer arrested from Karnataka

Pune: A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 45-year-old woman daily wage labourer after hiring her for grass-cutting work at Kanifnath hill. Police have identified the arrested accused as Shrinivas Jadhav (30).

Police said that on September 1, the accused, who had covered his face with a mask, hired the complainant from the ‘Majur Adda’ (labour stop) at Kondhwa Khurd. He then took the woman to Kanifnath hill around 12 noon. But instead of giving her work and money, he allegedly attacked the woman with a stone. Then pointing a knife at her, the accused snatched her ornaments worth Rs 61,000 and fled from the spot.

During the investigation, a police team checked several videos captured by CCTV cameras at different locations and got leads about the accused. Police arrested Jadhav from Devdruga in Karnataka, where he was allegedly hiding.