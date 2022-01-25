Man wanted in several states for 22 offences held following chase in Pune

A man wanted by the police in Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra for more than two dozen alleged offences, including cheating, was arrested in Pune on Monday.

A team from Shivajinagar police station received a tip-off on Sunday that a certain Jaffer Ali Khan Irani was hiding in a slum near Shivajinagar railway station. After verifying the input, a police team reached the spot. The police team initially faced resistance from local residents who tried to help Irani to flee. But he was arrested after a chase later during the day.

An official from Shivajinagar police station said Irani has been a wanted suspect in 22 offences in Delhi and Haryana and some more in Maharashtra, which include cases of cheating, impersonation, robberies and theft.

“In one of the offences registered in Haryana, Irani and his gang members are accused of looting one kilogram of gold posing as Customs officers. Irani was evading arrest for the past three-and-a-half years. We received a tip-off that he was hiding in Pune with a changed identity. He has been booked in the past in cases of robberies in Kondhwa and Shrigonda in Ahmednagar.

He has now been handed over to Shrigonda police for further probe,” said Inspector Vikram Gaud of Shivajinagar police station.