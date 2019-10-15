Man wanted for killing SP, 5 other cops in Jharkhand arrested in Pune

AN ALLEGED operative of the banned CPI-Maoist, who was wanted in a case of a major attack that led to the deaths of six police personnel, including Amarjit Balihar, the then superintendent of police (SP) of Pakur district in Jharkhand in July 2013, has been arrested from Chakan area of Pune district.

Police have identified the accused as Akash Murmu alias Saheb Hansada, a native of Lakhanpur in Dumka district of Jharkhand. A police team from Dumka, with help from police in Pimpri-Chinchwad, arrested Murmu late Saturday.

“Akash’s name had cropped up during an investigation into the murder of SP Amarjit Balihar of Pakur district, during an ambush in 2013. We got information that he was in Pune. Our team with the help of local police arrested him on Saturday from Chakan area in Pune. He was working in a private company there. We suspect he was residing in Pune over the past couple of years. We have brought him to Jharkhand for further investigation,” SP Y S Ramesh from Dumka told The Indian Express over the phone.

Ramesh said Murmu identified himself as “Saheb” while working in Pune and police had found some identification documents in his possession.

Inspector Kalyan Pawar made an entry at the Chakan police station regarding the action taken against Murmu by Jharkhand police. According to the record, an offence was lodged against Murmu at Kathikund police station in Dumka under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

A team of Jharkhand police, led by Inspector Bakar Hussain of Kathikund police station, along with the local police nabbed Murmu around 9.40 pm while he was at his workplace in Alandi Phata in Chakan of Khed taluka, Pune district.

On July 2, 2013, Maoists had allegedly attacked Balihar’s convoy. Balihar, a 2003-batch IPS officer known for stern action against the Maoists, was killed along with five other policemen. Police had earlier arrested seven persons in this case and last year, in September, two of them were awarded the death penalty while five were acquitted.