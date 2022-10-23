scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Man tries to ‘steal power’ for Diwali stall, dies

Khandare had allegedly asked Mane to arrange an electric connection for her stall, following which, Mane tried to steal electricity from a MSEDCL feeder pillar around 2 pm on October 19, but died of electric shock.

Police have booked Khandare and the deceased under relevant sections of IPC and the Electricity Act, said officials. (file)

A man has died of electrocution while trying to steal electricity for a Diwali stall on the ITI Road in Aundh, police said on Saturday. The deceased — identified as Pravin Ashok Mane (38) — was a resident of Kasturba Gandhi Vasahat on Ganeshkhind Road.

A woman — Shantabai Khandare — had set up a stall on the footpath near the ITI Road in Aundh for selling Diwali items.

An FIR was lodged by Manoj Nemade (39), an officer at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited at Chaturshringi police station in the case on Friday.

Police have booked Khandare and the deceased under relevant sections of IPC and the Electricity Act, said officials.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 12:10:39 am
