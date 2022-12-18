scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Man threatens to kill self on Facebook live, Pune police rush to his aid

The police said they tracked down the 48-year-old’s rough location and teams spread out across the area, showing his photo to local residents. They finally tracked him down within 30 minutes.

(Representational image)
Pune City police on Saturday evening rushed to the aid of a marketing professional who went live on Facebook and said he would die by suicide, officers said.

Officers received information about the 48-year-old’s video around 6 pm on Saturday. In the video, the man was seen saying that he was fed up with his life. The police rushed to his rescue within half an hour of being alerted.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swargate) Sushma Chavan said, “After receiving the information, a police team was pressed into action for technical analysis. Subsequently, teams were sent to a location obtained based on the cell phone activity and a team was sent to his home.”

Officers said the man’s cell phone was later switched off, making it difficult to determine his exact location. Soon, police teams spread out across the area, showing the man’s photo to local residents. They finally tracked him down to a footpath in the Salisbury Park area around 6.30 pm. He was then brought to the police station.

"Senior officials from the station also spoke with him and tried to understand his situation. He was provided counselling support and was sent home with a friend," ACP Chavan added.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:16:06 pm
