Pune: Man surrenders to police after murdering minor girl

An offence of murder has been lodged in the case at the Lonikand police station.

A 28-year-old man surrendered before Pune city police after he allegedly murdered a 16-year-old girl with whom he was in a live-in relationship.

The police have identified the accused as Sagar Wankhede, a resident of Perne Phata and a native of Buldhana district. The police said the accused was working at a company in Ranjangaon MIDC.

An offence of murder has been lodged in the case at the Lonikand police station.

Deputy Commissioner of police (zone 4) Pankaj Deshmukh said the accused came to the police station around 3 pm on Thursday and admitted that he had strangulated the girl with a wire to death.

Wankhede told the police that he committed the crime as he had suspected character of the girl, who he was living with for the past few months.

An investigation is on.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.