Pune: Man surrenders before police for strangling pregnant live-in partner

The accused, identified as Kiran Funde, worked at a private company in a local industrial cluster. (Representational Image)

A 27-year-old man surrendered before the Ranjangaon police in Pune district on Saturday for allegedly strangling his 24-year-old pregnant live-in partner to death, and confessed to having murdered her as a result of disputes between them. The incident took place in Koregaon village in Shirur tehsil, around 60 kilometers from Pune city.

The accused, identified as Kiran Funde, worked at a private company in a local industrial cluster. The victim, Sonamani Soren, who also worked in a private company, had been in a live-in relationship with him for the last few months. Funde told police that the two were having fights over the termination of Soren’s pregnancy.

He told the police that the two of them had an argument on Saturday, following which he strangled her to death.

The police said that Funde walked into the Ranjangaon police station on Saturday in a state of panic and asked the on-duty policemen for a blank paper and pen. He wrote on the paper ‘I am suffering from depression and have committed a murder. Please hang me,’ and handed it over to the officer, giving him the address where he lived and a key to his rented room.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the woman lying in the room. She was later declared dead.

A case of murder has been registered against Funde and he has been arrested.

Sub Inspector Shubhangi Kute of Ranjangaon police station, who is probing the case, said that the complete sequence of events as told by Funde will be probed and the autopsy report of Soren will bring more facts to the fore.

