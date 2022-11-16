A 65-year-old woman Monday allegedly lost her gold mangalsutra (chain worn by married women) worth around Rs 70,000 to an unidentified man who had come to her house in Pune district under the pretext of giving her a body massage, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am when a man who identified himself as a masseur approached the woman who was in the front yard of her house at Awhalwadi, around 25 kilometres from Pune city, and told her that his body massages have shown good results in elderly persons, an officer said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged with the Lonikand Police station, the stranger told the woman and her husband that his massage will give good results if he uses a particular pain-relieving balm. Once she agreed to try it out, the man asked her husband to buy the specific brand of the balm from a nearby medical shop.

“After the husband left the house, the ‘masseur’ asked the woman to remove her ‘mangalsutra’ saying it would be a hindrance during the massage. A while after she removed the gold chain, the man fled the house with the ornament,” the complaint said.

Lonikand Sub Inspector Rahul Kolpe who is probing the case said that his team was working on various clues to arrest the suspect. “Police have booked the unidentified suspect under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust and cheating,” he said.