Man stabs Pune woman to death after intended marriage fails to take place

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the Aundh area of Pune Wednesday afternoon. Moments later, the police launched a search for the suspect, a man who had been allegedly harassing the woman since their intended marriage broke off.

The woman, identified as Shweta Ranawade, was attacked with a sharp weapon in the parking lot of the residential building where she lived in the Siddharth Nagar area of Aundh around 2.30 pm, the police said. The police added that the suspect and the victim had a heated argument prior to the attack. The police refused to name the suspect but said they will soon arrest the culprit.

The man stabbed her multiple times leaving her profusely bleeding in the parking lot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her family members and some people in the neighbourhood. She was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.

An officer from the Chatushrungi police station said, “Our initial probe suggests that the victim and the suspect were in a relationship over the last five years. They had decided to get married but recently their intended marriage broke off. The man had since been harassing her.”

Senior inspector Rajkimar Waghchaure said, “We have identified the suspect and a search has been launched for him.”