scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

Man shot dead, body dumped at Tamhini Ghat; two arrested

According to police, Gajanan went missing two days ago. His family members lodged a missing report at Warje police station. The probe confirmed that Gajanan was kidnapped.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 22, 2022 12:45:36 am
An FIR for murder has been registered at Warje police station. (Representational)

A MAN who used to perform rituals like Jagran Gondhal was kidnapped and shot dead in Warje area recently. The body of Gajanan Hava (38) was found at Tamhini Ghat on Saturday morning.

Two persons have been arrested so far and a probe is on to find the reason for the murder.

An FIR for murder has been registered at Warje police station. According to police, Gajanan went missing two days ago. His family members lodged a missing report at Warje police station. The probe confirmed that Gajanan was kidnapped.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Best of Express Premium

Mehbooba Mufti interview: ‘Of course PDP is going to fight election...Premium
Mehbooba Mufti interview: ‘Of course PDP is going to fight election...
Why is NCP chief Sharad Pawar meeting Brahmin community leaders in Pune t...Premium
Why is NCP chief Sharad Pawar meeting Brahmin community leaders in Pune t...
The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s housePremium
The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s house
Abhinav Prakash Singh writes: At stake in Gyanvapi, the hopes of a civili...Premium
Abhinav Prakash Singh writes: At stake in Gyanvapi, the hopes of a civili...
More Premium Stories >>

The police nabbed two suspects who had accompanied the victim before he went missing. Interrogation of the suspects revealed that Gajanan was shot dead and his body was dumped at Tamhini Ghat. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Senior Police Inspector Shankar Khatke said they have arrested two persons, identified as Saurabh Amle and Saumitra Chavan, for the murder.

More from Pune

He said further probe is on and the firearm used by the assailants is yet to be recovered.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement