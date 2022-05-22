Man shot dead, body dumped at Tamhini Ghat; two arrested

A MAN who used to perform rituals like Jagran Gondhal was kidnapped and shot dead in Warje area recently. The body of Gajanan Hava (38) was found at Tamhini Ghat on Saturday morning.

Two persons have been arrested so far and a probe is on to find the reason for the murder.

An FIR for murder has been registered at Warje police station. According to police, Gajanan went missing two days ago. His family members lodged a missing report at Warje police station. The probe confirmed that Gajanan was kidnapped.

The police nabbed two suspects who had accompanied the victim before he went missing. Interrogation of the suspects revealed that Gajanan was shot dead and his body was dumped at Tamhini Ghat. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Senior Police Inspector Shankar Khatke said they have arrested two persons, identified as Saurabh Amle and Saumitra Chavan, for the murder.

He said further probe is on and the firearm used by the assailants is yet to be recovered.