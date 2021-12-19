Pune: Man shot dead at religious event organised by him

A 36-year-old man with a criminal record was shot dead in Pimple Gurav area in Pimpri Chinchwad at the venue of a ceremony organised by the victim. Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects and their possible accomplices.

The victim has been identified as Yogesh Jagtap, who ran a business and also had at least five serious offences registered against him in the past.

Jagtap had organised a religious function in Pimple Gurav area on Saturday morning. Around 9.30 am, after he reached the pandal of the function, two persons initially hurled abuses at him and threatened to kill him, before opening fire at him. Primary probe suggests that at least four rounds were fired, of which two hit Jagtap in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Top officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, including Commissioner Krishna Prakash, visited the spot. A manhunt is on to nab the two suspects.