Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Man shot at in crowded Pune market, probe on

The incident happened at the crowded Rameshwar chowk near the Mahatma Phule Mandai Tuesday night. The police suspected the incident was a fallout from some previous dispute.

One of them opened fire at him. The assailants attacked him with a sharp weapon also injuring him. The incident created panic in the area for some time. (Representational image)
Two unidentified people on a motorcycle shot at a man in the crowded Rameshwar chowk near the Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune around 8 pm Tuesday, said the police.

The victim was identified as Shekhar Ashok Shinde (36), a resident of Manjari. An offence of murder attempt was lodged at the Faraskhana police station. The police said Shinde was going via Rameshwar chowk in the Mandai area when the two suspects on a motorcycle came near him.

After receiving information, a team of the Pune city police rushed to the spot and admitted Shinde to a hospital. Police teams were formed to investigate the case.

After receiving information, a team of the Pune city police rushed to the spot and admitted Shinde to a hospital. Police teams were formed to investigate the case.

More from Pune

The police suspected the incident was a fallout from some previous dispute. Sources said Shinde’s brother was named as a suspect in a murder case in the past and indicated that the shooting could have been a revenge attack.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 14:06 IST
