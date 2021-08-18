Man sets himself on fire, enters Pune police commissioner’s office premises

A man, who had allegedly set himself on fire, entered the premises of the office of Pune Police Commissioner at Sadhu Vaswani Chowk Wednesday. The man has sustained serious burn injuries.

An official said as per the preliminary probe, the man, a resident of Khadki area in Pune, had been approaching police for a follow up in a case.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning around 11:30 am. The man had set himself afire near the main gate of the office of Pune Police Commissioner and entered the premises. Police personnel who were present at the spot doused the fire. He was later rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital. Officials said the person has been identified and a probe has been launched into the incident by Bundgarden police station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lashkar Division) Chandrakant Sangale said, “The man has sustained serious burn injuries. A probe is being conducted to ascertain the cause and establish the sequence of events.”