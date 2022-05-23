scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for mother-in-law’s murder

In October 2015, the Pune Rural police had arrested Umesh Tanaji Satpute, a resident of Satpute Vasti in Rajgurunagar for the murder of his mother-in-law Sharada Dattatray Gorde.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 23, 2022 3:05:52 am
(Representational)

A sessions court in Pune district has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for murder of his mother-in-law in October 2015 as a fallout of frequent domestic issues.

In October 2015, the Pune Rural police had arrested Umesh Tanaji Satpute, a resident of Satpute Vasti in Rajgurunagar for the murder of his mother-in-law Sharada Dattatray Gorde. A resident of Pimpalwadi in Pabal, Gorde was found dead in Holewadi village in Rajgurunagar with multiple injuries from a sharp weapon. After a probe, Satpute was placed under arrest.

More from Pune

The trial of the case was conducted in the court of additional sessions judge S N Patil at Khed court in Pune district. In its judgment delivered Saturday, the court sentenced Satpute to life imprisonment under Indian Penal Code section 302 and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. Advocated V N Deshpande and Rajni Naik were public prosecutors in the case.

Best of Express Premium

‘He doesn’t beat me, he forces sex to break my spirit’:...Premium
‘He doesn’t beat me, he forces sex to break my spirit’:...
How an energy expert triggered Vladimir Putin with one wordPremium
How an energy expert triggered Vladimir Putin with one word
Explained: How scientists plan to use plants to remove toxic metals from ...Premium
Explained: How scientists plan to use plants to remove toxic metals from ...
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time highPremium
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time high
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement