Man sentenced to life imprisonment for mother-in-law’s murder

May 23, 2022 3:05:52 am
A sessions court in Pune district has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for murder of his mother-in-law in October 2015 as a fallout of frequent domestic issues.
In October 2015, the Pune Rural police had arrested Umesh Tanaji Satpute, a resident of Satpute Vasti in Rajgurunagar for the murder of his mother-in-law Sharada Dattatray Gorde. A resident of Pimpalwadi in Pabal, Gorde was found dead in Holewadi village in Rajgurunagar with multiple injuries from a sharp weapon. After a probe, Satpute was placed under arrest.
The trial of the case was conducted in the court of additional sessions judge S N Patil at Khed court in Pune district. In its judgment delivered Saturday, the court sentenced Satpute to life imprisonment under Indian Penal Code section 302 and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. Advocated V N Deshpande and Rajni Naik were public prosecutors in the case.
