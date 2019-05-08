Pune: Man says he was set on fire by parents of girl he was in relationship with

A 19-year-old youth from Indapur, who has sustained 55 per cent burn injuries, has accused the family members of a girl he was in a relationship of trying to kill him by setting him on fire. The youth, Kismat Shabbir Shaikh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Solapur.

The incident reportedly took place on May 3, on the day the girl married someone else. Police are yet to make arrests on the basis of an FIR filed by the youth.

Pune Rural Police, meanwhile, said that the girl’s family members have claimed that Shaikh had set himself on fire after he got to know that the girl was getting married to someone else. Accordingly, police have registered a case of an attempt of self-immolation as well.

The families of Shaikh and the girl, who is Hindu, hail from Indapur taluka, about 75 km from Pune.

In a statement submitted to police from the Solapur hospital, Shaikh said, “We were in a relationship for the last one year. About a month ago, we went to Kaij in Beed district in an attempt to escape. But three days after we went to Beed, a friend of mine called us back to Indapur. At the police station in Indapur, both our parents resolved the issue with mutual understanding and since then I have not met Komal.”

He added, “On May 3, Komal got married. Around 10 pm her family members called me to their house. They started verbally abusing me and asked me to stay away from Komal… They threw kerosene and petrol on me and set me on fire. As I ran out of the house screaming, my friends, who were standing outside, put the fire out with water and rushed me to Akluj. From there, I was moved to the Solapur Civil Hospital.”

Assistant Police Inspector Ajit Jadhav, who is investigating the case, said, “While the FIR has been registered against the family members of the girl. We are also probing the possibility of Shaikh trying to immolate himself. As of now, we have not been able to come to any conclusion. Shaikh has sustained injuries on his chest, face and legs.”

Jadhav said that the youth has sustained 55 per cent burns and is under observation. “Statements of all the people involved in the case will be recorded and the probe will be conducted accordingly,” he said.