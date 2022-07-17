Man robbed of Rs 19,000 collected for Haj

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 17, 2022 11:53:32 pm
July 17, 2022 11:53:32 pm
An 82-year-old man was robbed of Rs 19,000 he had collected as donations for Haj pilgrimage after a fraudster tricked him into handing over the money on the pretext of doubling the amount.
The man, who has worked as a daily wage labourer, filed an FIR at Samarth Police station.
The incident took place near a mosque in Bhavani Peth July 15. The suspect took Rs 19,000 and after diverting the complainant’s attention, fled from the spot on his bike.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd