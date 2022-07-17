Man robbed of Rs 19,000 collected for Haj

An 82-year-old man was robbed of Rs 19,000 he had collected as donations for Haj pilgrimage after a fraudster tricked him into handing over the money on the pretext of doubling the amount.

The man, who has worked as a daily wage labourer, filed an FIR at Samarth Police station.

The incident took place near a mosque in Bhavani Peth July 15. The suspect took Rs 19,000 and after diverting the complainant’s attention, fled from the spot on his bike.