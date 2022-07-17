scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Man robbed of Rs 19,000 collected for Haj

The incident took place near a mosque in Bhavani Peth July 15.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 17, 2022 11:53:32 pm

An 82-year-old man was robbed of Rs 19,000 he had collected as donations for Haj pilgrimage after a fraudster tricked him into handing over the money on the pretext of doubling the amount.

The man, who has worked as a daily wage labourer, filed an FIR at Samarth Police station.

More from Pune

The incident took place near a mosque in Bhavani Peth July 15. The suspect took Rs 19,000 and after diverting the complainant’s attention, fled from the spot on his bike.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...Premium
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...Premium
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement