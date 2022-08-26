scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Man pretending to be a doctor held for cheating Sassoon Hospital patients, staff

The accused, Amit Kamble, allegedly called on the landline numbers at Sassoon Hospital. Claiming to be a doctor at CMO's office, he spoke to relatives of patients or hospital staffers.

Sassoon Hospital, Man pretending to be a doctor held, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice said the relative of a patient fell prey to the accused and transferred Rs 6,300 online to him earlier this month.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating patients and staffers at Sassoon Hospital by making phone calls while posing as a doctor from the ‘office of the Chief Medical Officer’.

The accused, Amit Kamble, allegedly called on the landline numbers at Sassoon Hospital. Claiming to be a doctor at CMO’s office, he spoke to relatives of patients or hospital staffers. On assurance of making quick arrangements of post-mortem reports, ambulance and other services, he demanded money from family members of patients at the hospital.

Police said the relative of a patient fell prey to the accused and transferred Rs 6,300 online to him earlier this month. Police said Kamble also demanded money from the daughter of a patient for arranging medicines.

More from Pune

Police have booked the accused under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Deepak Barge, the investigating officer of the case, said, “We have arrested the accused. He has been taking dialysis treatment at Sassoon Hospital. He has a criminal record. Further investigation is on.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:50:58 am
Next Story

Probes reveal how loopholes are used to rig multiple govt exams

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement