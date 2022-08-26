Man pretending to be a doctor held for cheating Sassoon Hospital patients, staff

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating patients and staffers at Sassoon Hospital by making phone calls while posing as a doctor from the ‘office of the Chief Medical Officer’.

The accused, Amit Kamble, allegedly called on the landline numbers at Sassoon Hospital. Claiming to be a doctor at CMO’s office, he spoke to relatives of patients or hospital staffers. On assurance of making quick arrangements of post-mortem reports, ambulance and other services, he demanded money from family members of patients at the hospital.

Police said the relative of a patient fell prey to the accused and transferred Rs 6,300 online to him earlier this month. Police said Kamble also demanded money from the daughter of a patient for arranging medicines.

Police have booked the accused under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Deepak Barge, the investigating officer of the case, said, “We have arrested the accused. He has been taking dialysis treatment at Sassoon Hospital. He has a criminal record. Further investigation is on.”