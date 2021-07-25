scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Man posts message about selling leopard cub on FB, arrested

A Forest Department team, along with honorary wildlife warden Rohan Bhate, launched a search for the accused and nabbed Ingle from his residence in Karad on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 25, 2021 1:30:02 am
Probe revealed that the accused did not have a leopard cub. (Representational)

The state Forest Department has arrested a man from Karad in Satara district for allegedly posting a message on Facebook about a leopard cub being available for sale. The accused, Rushikesh Ingle alias Lalya, had urged anyone interested in buying the cub to call him.

“Probe revealed that he didn’t even have a leopard cub. He had posted the information on social media regarding sale of a leopard cub just for fun,” said Range Forest Officer Vilas Kale.

