Man posts message about selling leopard cub on FB, arrested

July 25, 2021 1:30:02 am
The state Forest Department has arrested a man from Karad in Satara district for allegedly posting a message on Facebook about a leopard cub being available for sale. The accused, Rushikesh Ingle alias Lalya, had urged anyone interested in buying the cub to call him.
A Forest Department team, along with honorary wildlife warden Rohan Bhate, launched a search for the accused and nabbed Ingle from his residence in Karad on Friday.
“Probe revealed that he didn’t even have a leopard cub. He had posted the information on social media regarding sale of a leopard cub just for fun,” said Range Forest Officer Vilas Kale.
