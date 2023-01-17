Man posing as software company director cheats job seekers of Rs 5.6 lakh

PIMPRI CHINCHWAD police have arrested a youngster for allegedly cheating at least five job aspirants to the tune of Rs 5.6 lakh by offering them jobs at a software company. The accused has been identified as Fardeen Feroz Khan (23), a resident of Ruston Colony, Chinchwad. In this connection, a 22-year-old woman lodged an FIR at Wakad police station on Sunday.

Police said the accused allegedly posed as a director of a software company in Pune. He came in contact with the victims nearly a year before. Assuring them to provide jobs in the software company, he took costly laptops, cell phones of branded companies, costing about Rs 5.1 lakh, from the victims. He also took Rs 55,000 in cash from the complainant woman. But he did not provide them any job.

Police booked the accused under sections 420, 406 of IPC. “The complainant and other victims studied computers together. A court has remanded him to police custody till January 19,“ said sub inspector Ashok Jagtap, the investigating officer.