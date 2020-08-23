Man posing as IRS officer dupes Pune resident of Rs 12 lakh, three booked

According to the police, the accused impersonating an IRS officer, along with his two aides, came in contact with the complainant in 2019. (Representational)

An unidentified person, posing as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, allegedly duped a Pune resident to the tune of Rs 12 lakh on false assurances of giving him a government-auctioned flat and a vehicle at cheap rates.

Yogesh Walhe (42), a resident of Bhau Patil Road, has lodged an FIR in this case at Kothrud police station.

According to the police, the accused impersonating an IRS officer, along with his two aides, came in contact with the complainant in 2019.

While the main accused posed as an IRS officer, his two aides were wearing uniforms of a government driver and a security personnel. They also carried fake identity cards and came in a car with a beacon and a Government of India sticker on it, police said.

The accused allegedly lured the complainant into “buying” a four-wheeler auctioned by the government in Telangana and a flat at a residential tower in Kharadi area at low prices. They took Rs 12,06,000 from the complainant through online transactions, but never completed the deal they had promised, said police. Police have booked the accused under sections 420, 406, 468, 170 471, 465, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Further probe is on, said police.

