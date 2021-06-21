Pune: Man poses as Army officer and marries woman, dupes several youths of Rs 50 lakh on false Army recruitment assurance

The complainant is a resident of Alandi Devachi, police said.

An offence has been lodged against a man who married a woman after falsely claiming to be an Army officer and also cheated several youths, including the woman’s brother, by accepting money from them under false assurances that they would be recruited into the Indian Army.

The woman has lodged the FIR in this case at Bibvewadi police station. Based on her complaint, the accused, Yogesh Dattu Gaikwad, was booked under sections 406, 420, 419, 170, 171, 140 of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday.

The complainant is a resident of Alandi Devachi, police said. She happened to meet the accused near a hospital in Bibwewadi, where she had admitted her mother for treatment for hypertension and diabetes in January 2020, police said.

The accused developed a friendly relationship with the woman by claiming to be an Indian Army officer, police said. He also showed her a fake identity card as well as photographs of him wearing an Army uniform, police said.

Later, the woman got married to the accused, police said. The accused also took money from the woman’s father, promising to recruit her brother in the Indian Army, police said.

Meanwhile, it came to light that the accused had cheated several youths of Rs 50-60 lakh under false assurances of recruiting them in the Army. He also issued fake joining letters to the youths, police said. Some of the people cheated by him recently lodged a complaint at the Topkhana police station in Ahmednagar district, police said.

The accused is on the run and a search has been launched for him, officials said.