Man opens fire in Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode’s office after ‘being beaten up’, arrested

A man allegedly opened fired in the office premises of NCP leader and MLA from Pimpri, Anna Bansode, on Wednesday afternoon. Police have said that Bansode (43) was unhurt in the incident, but the assailant sustained injuries as he was beaten up by some workers in the office.

The incident took place around 2 pm at Bansode’s office, which is located near Chinchwad railway station, said officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. The man who opened fire, Tanaji Pawar (45), works as a manager for a contractor in Pimpri- Chinchwad. The weapon he used is his licensed firearm, probe has revealed.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash told The Indian Express, “As per our preliminary information, some people had come to Bansode’s office around noon. An argument ensued at the time, and shots were fired by one of them. Bansode was unhurt in the incident.” Police have said that two rounds were fired at the time, while one more live round was also recovered from the spot.

A police officer who is part of the probe said, “Our preliminary probe suggests that Bansode had asked a solid waste management contractor in the area to give jobs to some people. There had been heated exchanges between Pawar, and Bansode and his PA. The contractor himself had recently intervened and Pawar had come to Bansode’s office for the same reason. Pawar and Bansode discussed the issue and then Pawar left. Pawar has told us that some workers started beating him, after which he opened fire. No one has been hurt.”

Following the initial probe in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said, “Pawar has himself sustained injuries as he was beaten up. He has been hospitalised. He is being charged with attempt to murder, because a firearm was discharged by him. However, there are some aspects of the case which are still being probed. We are yet to ascertain whether he shot aiming at someone…”.

Bansode, an NCP leader from Pimpri, was elected to the state Assembly in October 2019 after defeating the then sitting MLA from the constituency, Gautam Chabukswar.

In a video statement after the incident, Bansode said, “There is a contractor who operates in this area, who I do not know personally. That contractor’s manager, Tanaji Pawar, was contacted by my PA around 10 days ago, asking whether two youths who are in need of jobs can be given employment. When speaking to us about this, Pawar used strong language. He came to my office and also spoke with me. I told him and the contractor that if giving jobs was not possible, then leave it. Later, he suddenly opened fire. We now know that he had come with two more persons, who we believe were armed. I want to tell people that I am safe and no rumours should be spread about me. We have handed this matter to the police and they will take it to the logical end.”