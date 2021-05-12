Man opens fire at office of NCP leader and Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode

Multiple gunshots were fired at the office of NCP leader and Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode Wednesday afternoon. Police have said Bansode (43) was unhurt. The alleged assailant was detained after the incident.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police officials said the incident took place at around 1 pm. Bansode’s office is located near the Chinchwad Railway station.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash told The Indian Express, “As per our preliminary information, some people had come to Bansode’s office around noon. An argument ensued at the time, and multiple shots were fired by one of the persons. Bansode was unhurt in the incident. But we do not know as of now whether shots were aimed at Bansode or elsewhere in the office premises. Our teams and officers have reached the spot and we will soon have a clear picture on the exact sequence of events.”

Police officials said at least three rounds were fired. Bansode, an NCP leader from Pimpri, was elected to the state assembly in October 2019 by defeating the then sitting MLA from the constituency Gautam Chabukswar.