Pune: Man opens fire after woman rejects proposal

A man opened fire Sunday after after a woman reportedly refused to marry him, police said. The incident took place at Junnar in Pune district. The man, Akshay Bhausaheb Dandavte (22), a resident of Khed taluka, was arrested within two hours after the incident. Both the accused and the woman are students at the same college.

According to police, the woman was waiting for a relative at Jambut Phata in Junnar, when Akshay reached the spot and asked her to marry him. Meanwhile, the woman’s relative arrived and asked Akshay to leave, police said. Akshay pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the ground and escaped from the spot, police said. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

