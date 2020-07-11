Pune: Man ‘offered good job in foreign country’, duped of Rs 1.92 lakh

Police are probing the mobile phone numbers and e-mail address used for contacting the complainant. Police are probing the mobile phone numbers and e-mail address used for contacting the complainant.

Online fraudsters allegedly duped a 42-year-old man from Pune of Rs 1.92 lakh over false assurances of providing him a job in a foreign country.

The victim, who is a resident of Wadgaon Dhayari area, lodged the first information report in this case at the Cyber police station on Friday.

The alleged fraud took place between June 22 and July 3, 2020. The fraudsters contacted the complainant over mobile phone and on e-mail, and offered him a “good job in a foreign country”, said police. Then they demanded money from the complainant, purportedly to get some “documents” from the Belgium Embassy and other papers like a work permit.

As per the instructions, the complainant transferred Rs 1.92 lakh into some bank accounts through multiple online transactions, but never heard back from them.

Police have booked the accused under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police are probing the mobile phone numbers and e-mail address used for contacting the complainant.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd