Man murders wife on the road during argument: Police

In an incident in broad daylight, a man killed his wife by attacking her with a sharp weapon in Bhekrai Nagar area near Hadapsar on Wednesday morning, said police.

Police have identified the deceased as Shubhangi Sagar Lokhande (21). They have arrested her husband Sagar Balu Lokhande (23), a resident of Urali Devachi, on charges of murder.

Police said that Sagar and Shubhangi got married about a year before. But Sagar was an alcoholic and the couple often argued over it.

They started arguing again on Wednesday morning, when Shubhangi left home for work. Sagar then allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, near Purohit Sweet Home in Bhekrai Nagar. On receiving information about the incident, a team of Hadapsar police station reached the spot and took Shubhangi to a hospital, where the doctors pronounced her dead.