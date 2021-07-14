Man working at eatery in Shirur found murdered near Pune railway station, cops suspect robbery as motive

Senior inspector Yashwant Gawari, in-charge of Bundgarden police station, said, "The death was reported to us around 8.45 am. The nature of wounds and preliminary probe points to murder, for which a sharp weapon was used."

A 35-year-old man from Mumbai, working at an eatery in Pune district, was found murdered at a bus stop in Pune Station area. While a suspect is yet to be identified, a preliminary probe points to robbery as a motive, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Babu Kadam, who was from Ghatkopar in Mumbai and worked at an eatery in Shirur town. According to police, Kadam was found dead around 8.45 am on Tuesday at a bus stop near Pune railway station.

Police said the man could have been dead for hours before anyone noticed him and a subsequent probe has pointed towards murder.

Senior inspector Yashwant Gawari, in-charge of Bundgarden police station, said, “The death was reported to us around 8.45 am. The nature of wounds and preliminary probe points to murder, for which a sharp weapon was used.”

Police said they identified the man by calling a phone number written on a piece of paper found on him. “We have spoken to his employer, who told us that Kadam got some cash before he left Shirur to go to Mumbai. The cash was not found on his body. A primary probe points to robbery as a motive, but we are yet to confirm it,” Gawari said, adding, “we have begun a probe using footage from security cameras installed in the area.”