Man left kidnapped boy in Punawale with bag carrying father’s number: Police

A four-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Pune’s Balewadi last week, was traced and reunited with his family Wednesday. The boy, identified as Swarnav alias Duggu, is the son of Satish Kisan Chavan (33), a resident of Ramindu Park in Baner.

The child was left at a building in Punawale on Wednesday afternoon by a person whom the police suspect to be the kidnapper.

Swarnav was kidnapped from Saykar Garden in Balewadi area around 9.45 am on January 11 by a suspect on a two-wheeler. The kidnapping took place at a spot close to the Balewadi police chowki. An FIR was registered at Chaturshrungi police station and the probe was being monitored by Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve.

About 300 sleuths from the crime branch and the Chatushrungi police station launched a massive search operation to locate the child. Footages from CCTV cameras at various locations were checked. The police said no call was made by the kidnapper seeking ransom.

Search for kidnapper continues

DCP Rohidas Pawar said, “Around 2 pm on Wednesday, a man whose face was covered with a cloth, came to a building in Punawale area. The boy was with him. The man spoke to the security guard and some people working there, said he had some work and asked them to look after the boy for half an hour. He then left hurriedly.”

“However, the man did not return for a long time and the boy started crying. The guard and the others then checked the boy’s bag and found a note with contact details of the boy’s father. On being contacted, the father confirmed the boy’s presence over a video call, following which the family and police teams went to the spot and found the boy,” he said.

DCP Pawar added, “We suspect that the man who dropped the boy at the building was the kidnapper. Pune City police, with the help of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, are conducting a joint probe to trace the suspect or suspects. As part of our probe, we had zeroed down on the same region around Punawale. We believe that the suspect may have released the boy after finding out that we were close.”

Joint Commissioner of Police Shisve said further investigation is on. Various angles are being probed to identify and arrest the kidnapper and ascertain his motive.

Parents heave sigh of relief

It was a moment of great relief for Swarnav’s parents to find the boy who has been missing since January 11. When contacted over phone, his father Satish Chavan said, “My son is back and safe and he is with his loved ones now. That is all that matters right now.” Chavan had posted messages on social media requesting the kidnapper to return his son and take money instead.